Delhi: CBI to probe irregularities in purchase of 1000 low floor buses

Irregularities have been allegedly found in the purchase of 1000 low floor buses in an agreement between the Delhi government and two companies. Now, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has requested the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) to conduct a preliminary inquiry by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the alleged irregularities.

In this matter, BJP MLA Vijender Gupta had first complained to the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, who sent the matter to the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Responding to the recommendation of the CBI probe, the Delhi government has said that the BJP, step by step, keeps conspiring to defame the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), but never succeeds.

It is noteworthy that two months ago, on 21 June 2021, BJP Delhi had demanded a CBI inquiry into the purchase of low floor buses. BJP leaders say that there has been an irregularity in the procurement process of the buses. For this, the Transport Minister of Delhi Kailash Gehlot and the Managing Director of Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) are responsible and both should resign from their posts.

BJP MLA Vijender Gupta tweeted that CBI investigation has started in DTC bus purchase scam and Transport Minister Kailash Gehlot should be immediately sacked and arrested. "The Kejriwal government made every effort to suppress corruption worth Rs 5000 crore. Why has the Aam Aadmi Party kept silent in the bus purchase scam?" he wrote on Twitter.

At the same time, in this matter, the Delhi government says that there is absolutely no truth in these allegations. A committee had already been constituted for a thorough investigation of the matter, which had given a clean chit. AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj said on this matter that the Ministry of Home Affairs had already examined 450 files of the Delhi government by forming Shunglu Committee and they did not find anything in it. In this case, also they can investigate. But in all the investigations conducted by the Center so far, nothing has come out of them.