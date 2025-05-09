The Directorate of Civil Defence will carry out testing of an air raid siren installed atop the multistorey Public Works Department (PWD) building in ITO on Friday afternoon, according to an official government statement. The testing will commence at 3 pm, it added.

The Directorate of Civil Defence will carry out testing of an air raid siren installed atop the multistorey Public Works Department (PWD) building in ITO on Friday afternoon, according to an official government statement. The testing will commence at 3 pm and will be carried out for a period of 15-20 minutes, it said.

'No need to panic'

The testing comes amid intensified hostilities between India and Pakistan involving missile attacks and shelling in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, that led to the killing of 26 people.

It added that the general public should remain calm and not panic during the testing exercise. "It's just an exercise, you need not to panic, kindly cooperate with the agencies," the Delhi government wrote in a post on X.

Air sirens across states

Governments in several states and union territories have been sounding air raid sirens and enforcing blackouts as part of preparations amid the ongoing tensions between India and Pakistan.

India-Pak conflict

Tensions between the neighbouring countries have skyrocketed since the April 22 attack wherein 26 people, most of them tourists from across India, were gunned down by terrorists. After a flurry of diplomatic actions, India launched coordinated missile strikes on terror bases in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir earlier this week, with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh saying that 100 terrorists were killed in the attack. The Pakistani Army also attempted several missile strikes on India and resorted to ceasefire violations across the Line of Control. New Delhi says the attack in Pahalgam was planned and executed by terrorists associated with groups based out of Pakistan.

(With inputs from news agency PTI).