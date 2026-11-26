Delhi Police have arrested three people, including two women, after a 22-year-old woman alleged that two men sexually assaulted her following a party at a cafe in Preet Vihar.

The survivor, who reportedly works at a cafe in Karkardooma, knew the accused and had allegedly attended a party with them, according to the police. (ANI Photo)

Three people, including two women, have been arrested in connection with the alleged gang-rape of a 22-year-old woman at a cafe in Delhi's Preet Vihar area. Police are searching for the remaining suspects.

The survivor, who reportedly works at a cafe in Karkardooma, knew the accused and had allegedly attended a party with them, according to the police.

Group allegedly held party after cafe closed

Police said a group of seven people arrived at a cafe in Preet Vihar on Wednesday night. Although the establishment had closed at 11.30 pm, one of the group members reportedly had a key and allegedly used it to open the premises for a party.

The group is said to have consumed alcohol before leaving the cafe at around 3.30 am.

Woman alleges two men assaulted her

Shortly after the group left, the 22-year-old woman alleged that two men sexually assaulted her. She also claimed that the other members of the group assisted the accused, police said.

Following her complaint, Delhi Police registered a case under relevant sections dealing with gang-rape and arrested three suspects, including two women.

Search underway for remaining suspects

Police are continuing their search for the other people allegedly involved in the incident. The investigation is underway to establish the role of each suspect and examine the survivor's allegations.