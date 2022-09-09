Search icon
Delhi: Building collapses in Azad market, 5 injured, close to 7 people feared trapped

The fire department received a call regarding the incident after which three fire tenders were pressed into service. More details are awaited.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 09, 2022, 11:55 AM IST

Delhi: Building collapses in Azad market, 5 injured, close to 7 people feared trapped
ANI Photo via Twitter

On Friday morning, five people were injured after an under-construction four-storey building collapsed in Delhi's Azad Market. A search and rescue operation is currently underway. There are reports that around six to seven people are still trapped in the debris. 

Ravinder Singh of the Delhi Fire Service said, "Rescue operation on. As per information, around 6-7 labourers are trapped. 5 injured have been referred to hospital." "NDRF team has also reached. We are also detecting through a live detector. JCB unable to reach the spot due to narrow line," he added.

"No casualties reported till now, several persons injured in Azad market building collapse," said Sagar Singh Kalsi, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) North District.

"Prima facie, the under-construction four-storey building collapsed due to overweight," the DCP said. The fire department received a call regarding the incident after which three fire tenders were pressed into service. More details are awaited.

