Delhi breaks clean-air record in 2026: Will national capital pass the winter air-quality test?

In a significant change in Delhi's air quality, the national capital has recorded 211 clean-air days in 2026. The major question that now arises is whether it can sustain the same through the winter season.

Delhi has achieved what its residents have been hoping for years. The national capital recorded 211 clear air days in 2026, which is the highest since 2016, except for the COVID-affected year 2020. Yes, you read it right! In the current year, Delhi recorded 211 days of Good, Satisfactory and Moderate Air Quality as of October 17, which is a massive relief to a city which has struggled with air pollution, particularly during the winter months.

Delhi records 211 clean-air days in 2026

With still nearly two-and-a-half months remaining in 2026, Delhi has already surpassed the total number of Good to moderate air quality days, surpassing records of previous years since 2016. In a press release, Delhi's Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said that the Rekha Gupta-led government has adopted a result-oriented approach for combating air pollution in the national capital.

''Under the leadership of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta Ji, our Government has made clean air one of its highest priorities. Delhi has already recorded 211 Good-to-moderate air quality days this year, compared to just 110 days during the corresponding period in 2016. This improvement of 101 days is a significant achievement and reflects the collective efforts of government agencies, institutions and the people of Delhi,'' the Delhi Minister said.

STORY | Delhi sees 211 days of good-to-moderate AQI this year, best since 2016: Sirsa Delhi has recorded 211 days of good, satisfactory and moderate air quality so far this year, its best performance since 2016, except for the COVID-affected year 2020, Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said on Saturday. READ: https://t.co/9rB09D8dFD — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 17, 2026

Poor to severe air quality days drop from 168 to 79

Highlighting the number of Poor, Very Poor and Severe Air Quality days, Sirsa also informed that it has significantly declined from 168 days in 2016 to just 79 days in 2026. ''The fact that Delhi has already crossed the full-year figures of most previous years, even before the completion of 2026, is particularly encouraging. It demonstrates that consistent efforts, scientific interventions, strict monitoring, and public cooperation can collectively make a meaningful difference,'' he added.

Delhi government warns of winter pollution challenge

Meanwhile, the Delhi Minister also cautioned that the real test of pollution control lies in the coming months. ''We are encouraged by the improvement, but this is not a moment for complacency. The real challenge lies ahead. Under the guidance of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta Ji, we have already announced a comprehensive Winter Action Plan and preventive protocols. Our focus is to ensure that the gains achieved so far are protected through strict implementation, timely action, and active cooperation from every stakeholder,'' Sirsa further said.

He also appealed to citizens, industries, institutions, government offices and commercial establishments to follow the winter pollution-control protocols announced by the Delhi government.