Delhi: BJP workers protest outside CM Kejriwal's house, CCTV cameras broken

Headlines

Hours after news of her 'death', teen rapper Lil Tay says she and brother are alive; reveals how rumour spread

X to soon get video calling feature, CEO Linda Yaccarino confirms

Shah Rukh Khan gives savage reply to fan who said ‘Zinda Banda didn’t suit you’: ‘Next waala tumhare…’

SC Collegium recommends transfer of 9 HC judges

Massive landslides block Chandigarh-Manali highway

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Hours after news of her 'death', teen rapper Lil Tay says she and brother are alive; reveals how rumour spread

X to soon get video calling feature, CEO Linda Yaccarino confirms

Shah Rukh Khan gives savage reply to fan who said ‘Zinda Banda didn’t suit you’: ‘Next waala tumhare…’

Indian billionaires who own private jets

AI imagines Hrithik Roshan as King of gods Zeus

10 ways to increase height naturally

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral Photos of the Day: Tamannaah Bhatia-Vijay Varma pose together, Urfi Javed raises the temperature in stylish outfit

Viral photos of the Day: Janhvi Kapoor burns the internet with her looks, Vidya Balan poses in multi-colour outfit

Viral Photos of Day: Kartik Aaryan surprises fans; Anil Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala attend The Night Manager screening

DNA | India stands with Manipur, it will see peace & development again, says PM Modi

DNA | PM Modi tears into Opposition during no-confidence motion debate

DNA | No Confidence Motion: PM Modi's scathing attack on Rahul Gandhi and I.N.D.I.A.

Shah Rukh Khan gives savage reply to fan who said ‘Zinda Banda didn’t suit you’: ‘Next waala tumhare…’

Hours after news of her 'death', teen rapper Lil Tay says she and brother are alive; reveals how rumour spread

Deepika Padukone to play this role in Rohit Shetty, Ajay Devgn’s Singham Again: Report

HomeDelhi

Delhi

Delhi: BJP workers protest outside CM Kejriwal's house, CCTV cameras broken

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has also released a video of the BJP workers and councillors breaking the cameras.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 14, 2020, 07:49 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers and councillors, staging a protest outside Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's house for the past several days, broke CCTV cameras on Sunday, the Chief Minister's Office said.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has also released a video of the BJP workers breaking the cameras.

"The BJP workers staging a sit-in outside the Chief Minister's residence damaged government property on Sunday evening as CCTV cameras were broken in presence of several BJP leaders," it said.

On the other hand, North Delhi Municipal Corporation Mayor Jai Prakash said, "People of CM's Office started installing cameras where women councillors of the BJP were sleeping outside the Chief Minister's residence. Some women councillors opposed it."

Earlier, the BJP leaders were also accused of attacking Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's residence while he was not there. Six BJP leaders were arrested in this regard.

On Sunday morning, the Delhi Police took nine people, including six MLAs of the AAP, into custody before they could stage a sit-in in front of the residences of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Lt Governor Anil Baijal. These MLAs were demanding a CBI enquiry into the alleged scam in the Municipal Corporation.

The MLAs taken into custody include Delhi Jal Board Vice President Raghav Chadha, Atishi, Kuldeep Kumar, Rituraj Govind, and Sanjeev Jha.

The MLAs said that just as the BJP leaders have been allowed to protest outside the Chief Minister's residence, similarly they should also be allowed to protest outside the LG and Home Minister's residence.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Sunday attacked Kejriwal for "exploiting" the ongoing agitation of the farmers to "further his party's petty electoral agenda with blatant lies and brazenly false propaganda".

"In sharp contrast to the Kejriwal government in Delhi, which had been thriving on corporate houses' crumbs, the Punjab government had neither signed any agreement with Adani Power nor was even aware of the private players bidding for power purchase in the state," said the Chief Minister, in a hard-hitting reaction to the latest campaign by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Punjab.

It was, in fact, the Kejriwal government that was shamelessly notifying one of the black farm laws on November 23, at a time when farmers were preparing to march to Delhi to protest these very farm laws, said Amarinder Singh.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Independence Day 2023: Will India celebrate its 76th or 77th I-Day on August 15

Vaibhav Taneja is Elon Musk’s new right-hand man: Master of Coin for his Rs 6422100 crore company earned...

Tears of joy flow as bikers rescue stranded cow from muddy peril in touching viral video, watch

Not Deepika Padukone, but this actress was Rohit Shetty’s first choice for Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Chennai Express

Is India really a favourite for the upcoming ODI world cup? Former Pak Captain raises serious concerns on Indian team

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral Photos of the Day: Tamannaah Bhatia-Vijay Varma pose together, Urfi Javed raises the temperature in stylish outfit

Viral photos of the Day: Janhvi Kapoor burns the internet with her looks, Vidya Balan poses in multi-colour outfit

Viral Photos of Day: Kartik Aaryan surprises fans; Anil Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala attend The Night Manager screening

In Pics: World’s largest cruise ship features largest waterpark at sea, check out other features

Step inside Jacqueliene Fernandez's new lavish apartment in Bandra with amenities of jacuzzi pool, sprawling lawns, more

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE