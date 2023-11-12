Headlines

Delhi: Ban on firecrackers flouted in capital despite SC order

In the Chhatarpur locality of south Delhi, sounds of firecrackers being burst could be heard from 6 pm onwards.

PTI

Updated: Nov 12, 2023, 10:29 PM IST

The ban on firecrackers was violated in several areas of Delhi as people celebrated Diwali on Sunday. People burst firecrackers in Shahpur Jat and Hauz Khas area. Several people were seen gathering at the park of the locality for bursting crackers.

The intensity of bursting firecrackers increased after 4 pm, but it was comparatively lesser than the last year. Not many people were seen venturing out of their houses in and around the locality, except a few.

Speaking to PTI, environmentalist Bhavreen Kandhari said that bursting of firecrackers was reported at her residential area Defence Colony too. She said that complaints were also registered at the Defence Colony police station, but no change was noticed.

"The Supreme Court's firm stance on firecrackers got blown in the smoke of the firecrackers. Despite warnings and a complete ban...Implementing authorities have failed yet again. Wondering what stance will the Supreme Court take now? ...We are allowing our children to choke in the name of celebration," she said.

Till 7.30 pm, the intensity of bursting firecrackers was less in Greater Kailash and Chittaranjan Park area. It is expected that people will burst firecrackers after performing puja, people in the locality said. In the Chhatarpur locality of south Delhi, sounds of firecrackers being burst could be heard from 6 pm onwards.

Many shopkeepers in the area were seen flouting the ban and selling small firecrackers to children. Firecrackers were also burst by some people in south Delhi's East of Kailash area. From 6:30 pm onwards, intermittent noise of firecrackers going off in the distance could be heard from households. While some went off with low intensity, a few other firecrackers produced booming sounds.

Meanwhile, very few firecrackers were burst in the Lalita Park area of Laxmi Nagar till 7:30 pm. Locals said the intensity may go up later in the night. The effect was moderate in several other areas of east Delhi.
However, the firecrackers being burst this year was reportedly negligible when compared to the last year, according to residents in these localities.

The Supreme Court on November 7 had said that it order banning firecrackers containing barium binds every state and is not just limited to the Delhi-NCR region, which is reeling under severe air pollution.

