Delhi auto, taxi fares hiked as govt notifies new rates: Check details (file photo)

Delhi auto fare: People in Delhi will now have to pay more money for booking auto-rickshaws or taxis. The Delhi government has notified the revised rates for the same. The minimum auto fare will now be Rs 30 instead of Rs 25. Beyond the initial 1.5 km, the customer will be required to pay Rs 11 instead of Rs 9.5 earlier.

The notification said the revised fare is chargeable by operators of auto-rickshaws and taxis in the National Capital Territory of Delhi. "Rs 30 for the first fall of 1.5 km (upon downing the meter) and thereafter Rs 11 per km for every additional kilometre," the notification said.

Night charges (between 11 pm to 5 am) will be 25 per cent of the fare, waiting charges (Rs 0.75 paisa per minute for every minute stuck in traffic or moving extremely slow). `Extremely slow` has been defined as less than one km covered in 10 minutes. The luggage charge will be Rs 10 per piece for large pieces.

Taxi fares in Delhi

Taxi fares have been increased from Rs 25 to Rs 40 for the first kilometre. Beyond that, it will be Rs 17 per kilometre instead of Rs 14 earlier for non-AC taxis. The luggage charge for taxis will be Rs 15 per piece and waiting charges will be one rupee per minute.

For air-conditioned taxis, the per kilometre charge has been increased from Rs 16 to Rs 20. The government has revised the charges on the recommendations of the Fare Fixation Committee following a rise in CNG prices in the city.

(With inputs from ANI)

