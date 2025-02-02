As the Delhi assembly polls are around the corner, the parties have put their shoulders to the wheel, releasing campaign posters, election songs every other day.

As the Delhi assembly polls are around the corner, the parties have put their shoulders to the wheel, attempting to woo voters by releasing campaign posters, election songs and slogans every other day. In a fresh move by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), that has been seeing an exile in the national capital for the past 23 years, launched a fresh election song.

With the catchy beats of "Bhajpa Sarkaar Chahiye", the BJP seems to be focussing on every section in the national capital; be it women, youth, or senior citizens.

Notably, the song comes right after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) threw some shade by releasing a poster to target its rival BJP. The ruling AAP shared the poster on 'X, featuring Union Home Minister Amit Shah as an "asur".

"muft suvidhaye band karne wala asur", the statement read.

The party also shared some videos to target the saffron party, one of which was titled "Bjp's Got Latent Episode 3 - Ft. Manoj Tiwari". Taking reference from comedian Samay Raina's "India's Got Latent", the AAP has launched its own version of the stand-up comedy show, mocking Manoj Tiwari.

Take a look

BJP's new song

BJP's song, 'Dil Walon Ki Delhi Ko Ab BJP Ki Sarkar Chahiye', focuses on the party's key promises that also featured in the "Sankalp Patra". Highlighting Mahila Samman Yojna, Ayushman Bharat, the BJP is attempting to cater to almost every section in the national capital.

Moreover, it also targets the AAP over its previous 10 years of regime.

The Delhi assembly polls are to be held on February 5, with the vote counting scheduled for February 8.