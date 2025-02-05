As polling in 70 assembly seats of the national capital is set to be concluded, all eyes are now on the exit poll predictions.

The voting in Delhi assembly elections will conclude on 6 p.m. and the exit polls will be announced from 6: 30 p.m. onwards.

Delhi witnesses triangular fight

The national capital witnessed a triangular fight among the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress.

While the AAP is seeking a fourth term in the office, the BJP is known to have put its shoulders to the wheels, hoping to return to power after an exile of over 20 years.

By fielding some prominent faces such as Sandeep Dikshit, Alka Lamba and Farhad Suri, the Congress is also seeking to regain the power after the era of late former CM Sheila Dikshit who lost the assembly elections in 2013 - the time period associated with the rise of Arvind Kejriwal.

Delhi exit polls 2025

Exit polls are the assessment of an election based on the real-time answers provided by voters, as they leave their respective polling booths. However, it is pertinent to note that exit polls are merely an assessment and not completely devoid of errors.

