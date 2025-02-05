As the polling on 70 assembly seats in the national capital is about to be concluded, all eyes are now on the exit poll predictions. The voters of Delhi are holding their breath, waiting for the exit poll predictions to be announced.

As per political scientists, there is a triangular fight among the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress. While Arvind Kejriwal's AAP is seeking a fourth term in the national capital, the BJP is hoping to return in power after an exile of over 20 years.

The grand old party, on the other hand, is seeking its return after almost 12 years when it lost the Delhi assembly polls back in 2013 - the era associated with the rise of Arvind Kejriwal.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India (ECI) stated that a voter turnout of 46.55 per cent was recorded till 3 pm on Wednesday in Delhi assembly elections.

Polling in 70 assembly constituencies in Delhi began on 7 a.m. on Wednesday, i.e., February 5. Some of the prominent faces from AAP who are contesting the polls include- Delhi CM Atishi (Kalkaji), Arvind Kejriwal (New Delhi), Manish Sisodia (Jangpura), Saurabh Bharadwaj (Greater Kailash).

Notable faces from BJP include - Parvesh Verma (New Delhi), Ramesh Bidhuri (Kalkaji), and Tarvinder Singh Marwah (Jangpura). Furthermore, Congress leaders include Alka Lamba, Farhad Suri, and Sandeep Dikshit are pitted in the assembly polls in the national capital.

Delhi exit polls

Exit polls are conducted by gathering real-time voters' response. As and when they leave the polling booth, they are asked whom they voted for. Based on their answers, exit polls are released. However, theur authenticity has been in the docks several times due to their inaccuracy.

It might be noted that exit polls never reflect the accurate voting figures. They are merely the assessment of the political pulse in a particular state or the country.

Exit polls will be announced today, i.e., February 5, from 6: 30 p.m. onwards, for the polling is to be concluded on 6 p.m. on all assembly seats.

Several leading polling agencies will announce poll predictions, including- Axis My India, CVoter, IPSOS, Jan Ki Baat, and Today's Chanakya. Audiences can alo watch exit polls on news channels such as Aaj Tak, ABP News, or Zee News.