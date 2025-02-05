On the day of polling in the national capital, the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) exchanged sharp accusations with the former alleging that the saffron camp distributed money near polling booths.

On the day of polling in the national capital, the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) exchanged sharp accusations with the former alleging that the saffron camp distributed money near polling booths.

On the other hand, the BJP accused the AAP of enabling "fake voting" in the ongoing assembly polls in Delhi.

Sharing a clip on 'X', the AAP wrote, "In Jangpura, BJP is openly taking voters to a building and distributing money. Money is being distributed to voters in the building adjacent to the BJP booth in Jangpura Assembly. All this is being done under the supervision of Delhi Police and Election Commission. @ECISVEEPIf you have even a little self-respect left, then take action against these murderers of the Constitution."

Moreover, AAP MP Sanjay Singh alleged that the "BJP goons" were distributing money near the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

“BJP goons were distributing money at booth no. 27 N block near the Rashtrapati Bhavan, a highly sensitive area. When I reached there, they ran away,” Sanjay Singh posted on X with a video. “Elections are being held in Delhi and this is a joke,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police said that allegations of distribution of money from the building could not be substantiated and that the situation is under control.

“The allegations of distribution of money could not be substantiated. The situation is under control and the confusion has been cleared,” the Delhi Police said, as quoted by news agency ANI.

BJP accuses AAP of facilitating "fake votes"

Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva accused the Aam Aadmi Party of facilitating fake voting in the ongoing assembly poll.

“There is a wave of change in Delhi. People are voting against the corrupt government. Now, this 'AAP-da' - the 'farzi' govt has come to the extent where it is facilitating fake voting,” Virendra Sachdeva told ANI.

As per the Election Commission of India, a voter turnout of 33.31 per cent was recorded till 1 pm on Wednesday in the single-phase Delhi assembly elections.