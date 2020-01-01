Delhi Assembly Elections 2020: Voters' slip to carry QR code for quick identification

Voters' slip in the upcoming Delhi Assembly Polls will carry a QR code for easy and quick identification of electors. This new technology will be used in the Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 for the first time by the Election Commission of India.

The QR code on the slip will give all required information to the polling personnel. The Election Commission has made special arrangements to facilitate Delhi voters this time.

Delhi's Chief Electoral Officer Ranbir Singh told Zee Media that the voters' slip will be different from the earlier slips as they will have a special QR code. "When you go to vote with this slip, the official sitting outside the polling station will scan this QR code to get all the required information in a fraction of seconds. This will significantly reduce the time taken to search and verify names in the voter list before voting," he added.

A voter can also download the slip on his phone through the 'Voter Helpline' in case he does not have it and cast his vote by showing it on the mobile at the polling booth. Moreover, a locker facility to deposit mobile phones has also been arranged so that voters do not face any inconvenience.

Further, a voter can check the status of people waiting at the booth to cast their vote through the Election Commission app so that they can plan their visit accordingly.

This time, the Election Commission is providing an on-demand facility of bringing disabled and elderly voters from home to the polling station.