The air quality in the national capital remained in the 'severe plus' category for the second consecutive day on Tuesday, i.e., November 19, with the city choking on toxic air, posing serious threat to health, and lowering visibility.

As per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data, Delhi's overall AQI stood at 488 at 8 a.m. today - the worst in the country. Amid the worsening air quality, the Delhi government has ordered the suspension of physical classes for all schools.

Moreover, Delhi University, Jawaharlal Nehru University and Jamia Millia Islamia have suspended physical classes in view of the rising AQI.

Call on work from home, odd-even measures to be taken soon: Delhi minister Gopal Rai

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai has said that a decision on implementing work-from-home measures and the odd-even scheme will be taken soon.

“People, including children and senior citizens, are struggling to breathe and we deeply regret this situation. On the possibility of implementing work-from-home measures, we will take a decision on this soon", he said, as quoted by PTI.

The AAP minister also alleged that the central government has not acted on the Delhi government’s repeated requests to allow artificial rain in the national capital and asserted that he would write again to Union Environment Minister Bhupendra Yadav.

"Delhi is under GRAP (Graded Response Action Plan) Stage IV restrictions, and we are taking every possible step to reduce vehicular and industrial pollution. Restrictions have been imposed on private vehicles and trucks, aiming to curb the number of vehicles entering the city", sai Gopal Rai.

"We are consulting specialists to explore measures to reduce the smog. One of the solutions under consideration is artificial rain, which can help settle pollutants and clear the air,” he added.