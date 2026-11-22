On Sunday, Delhiites witnessed a slight improvement in air quality, with an average AQI recorded at 236.

The air quality in the national capital continued to remain 'poor' on Sunday, November 22, despite a slight improvement in pollution levels. Delhi recorded an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 236 from 265, which still falls under the 'poor' category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Chandni Chowk, Siri Fort record very poor air quality

According to the CPCB, Delhi registered an AQI of 265 in the 4 PM bulletin, based on a 24-hour average from 56 out of 59 stations. Notably, Chandni Chowk station recorded one of the worst air quality readings, with an AQI of 304, which falls under the 'very poor' category. Similarly, Siri Fort recorded an AQI of 331, North Campus 312, and DTU 321

Some of the major stations witnessed 'poor' quality, such as Patparganj at 224, Rohini at 260, Sonia Vihar at 223, Narela at 210, Okhla Phase 2 at 220, Ashok Vihar at 244, Bawana at 267, and Anand Vihar at 251.

Some Delhi areas record better air quality

On the other hand, several areas in Delhi also recorded relatively better air quality which includes IGI Airport Terminal 3 at 200, Mandir Marg at 199, Vasundhara Enclave at 198, Major Dhyan Chand Stadium at 146, and Alipur at 178.

Classification of air quality

0-50: Good

51-100: Satisfactory

101-200: Moderate

201-300: Poor

301- 400: Very Poor

401-500: Severe

Rekha Gupta reviews Delhi's pollution control measures

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta recently reviewed pollution control measures at a high-level meeting, where she asked all departments to work together and ensure visible results on the ground. The Delhi CM also directed the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and Public Works Department (PWD) to intensify cleaning of roads and footpaths, with an aim to remove dust and silt through mechanised sweeping, water sprinkling and road washing.