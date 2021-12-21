Delhi AQI remains in 'very poor' category, SAFAR warns air quality will degrade further

Delhiites continued to breathe 'very poor' quality of air as, on Tuesday, the Air Quality Index (AQI) of Delhi (overall) stood at 369, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). This comes as the city is experiencing a cold wave and residents woke up to fog and mist.

As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the air quality over Delhi-National Capital Territory (NCT) is likely to remain in the upper end of the 'very poor' category till Christmas, owing to slow/calm winds and poor ventilation conditions but is predicted to improve after that.

"The air quality is likely to deteriorate and remain in the upper end of the Very Poor category but improve after December 26," IMD said.

"The predominant surface wind is likely to remain calm in Delhi with mainly clear sky and shallow fog in the morning today. The predominant surface wind is likely to remain calm in Delhi with partly cloudy sky and shallow fog in the morning tomorrow," it added.

As per the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), the air quality will degrade further but remain in the 'Very Poor' category, "due to cold wave conditions and moderate wind speed".

On Monday Delhi air quality was recorded in the 'Poor' category.

Meanwhile, the Air Quality Index (AQI) in Noida, according to SAFAR was recorded to be 319 while that in Gurugram was 306.