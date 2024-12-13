The Morning visuals from India Gate and Kartavya Path showed that a layer of smog had engulfed the areas, resulting in reduced visibility.

Air quality in the National Capital remains in the 'poor category' on Friday morning, as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).A thin layer of fog covered parts of Delhi as the minimum temperature dropped to 6°C, as per IMD. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data, Delhi's air quality levels were recorded at 280 in Alipur, 296 in Ashok Vihar,280 in ITO and 228 in DTU.

Other areas such as Anand Vihar reported an AQI of 309, Dwarka Sec 8 recorded 315, Nehru Nagar had 334, and IGI Airport (T3) had 281, Rohini 329, Pusa 309 and Mundka 307.As per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the AQI was measured at 277 at 7 am in Delhi on Friday. An AQI between 0-50 is considered good, 51-100 is satisfactory, 101-200 is moderate, 201-300 is poor, 301-400 is very poor and 401-500 is severe.

Night shelters have been set up in several areas of the national capital including Jama Masjid and Nizamuddin flyover. The Morning visuals from India Gate and Kartavya Path showed that a layer of smog had engulfed the areas, resulting in reduced visibility.

Roshan Thakur a tourist said " I've arrived in Delhi, and it's freezing! My hands and feet are numb from the cold. The chill is unbearable...the cold weather is quite a challenge. It's especially tough for the elderly and children, who can't venture out in the mornings. Despite the cold, I've noticed that children are still attending school, braving the chill. Some kids are even getting ready as early as 4 am, accompanied by their parents on the way to school."

Rahul, a tourist from Chhattisgarh said "I'm freezing! I'm looking for a jacket shop. As I'm from Chhattisgarh, I'm not used to this kind of cold. Back home, I can roam around without a jacket, but here, my hands are shivering."

Roshni Kisharwani a tourist who had come to visit Delhi said, "I came here to visit and arrived at the station early this morning. I asked some locals to guide me to India Gate. It's extremely cold here, but I'm enjoying the weather. It's even chillier than I expected, especially compared to back home."

Cold wave conditions are predicted in isolated pockets across Rajasthan (Dec 12-16), Punjab (Dec 12-16), Haryana, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh (Dec 12- 16), Saurashtra & Kutch (Dec 12), Delhi (Dec 12-13), and Jammu-Kashmir regions (Dec 13-16).

Amid the weather conditions in Delhi, the Supreme Court permitted the relaxation of GRAP Stage IV restrictions in Delhi-NCR to GRAP Stage II, and the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), revoked Stages IV and III of GRAP in the region. However, GRAP Stages II and I will continue to remain in force across the entire NCR.

