Delhi AQI drops to ‘very poor’ category again; ban on trucks, construction to continue

The residents of Delhi see no relief when it comes to pollution levels, as the air quality in the national capital has once again dropped to the ‘very poor’ category. Delhi woke up to a hazy morning with comparatively low visibility and air quality on Tuesday.

With the Air Quality Index (AQI) at 328, the air quality in the national capital has again deteriorated to the 'very poor' category, the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) portal of the Ministry of Earth Sciences reported an air informed on Tuesday.

The air quality of the NCR region of Noida has also slipped to the 'very poor' category. The AQI stands at 333 in the NCR region. Meanwhile, the air quality of Gurugram has improved from 'poor' to 'moderate' category with the AQI at 140.

As per the government agencies, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

In view of the deteriorating air quality and rising pollution levels in the national capital, the Delhi government conducted a review meeting with all the concerned authorities. After the meeting, it was decided to continue with some of the curbs imposed earlier to control pollution levels.

After the meeting, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai decided that the entry of non-essential trucks will remain closed in the national capital till further orders. The construction activities in Delhi will also remain suspended due to the bad air quality.

The ban on the entry of trucks does not extend to CNG trucks, e-trucks, and those that are engaged in essential services. The government will further review the construction ban in the city on December 16, said the environment minister.

(With ANI inputs)