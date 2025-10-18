3 cricketers among 10 killed as Pakistan launches fresh attack on Afghanistan, Taliban declares truce 'broken'
Dhanteras 2025: Know shubh muhurat, puja rituals, ideal time to purchase gold and silver
IND vs AUS: Shreyas Iyer on verge of scripting history, set to enter elite list in ODI cricket
Delhi AQI: Air quality remains 'Poor' for fourth straight day ahead of Diwali, several areas breach 300-mark
Ammy Virk attends prayer meet of Rajvir Jawanda, pens heartfelt note on demise of young Punjabi singer: 'Sada jigri yaar geya hai'
Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor to move to their lavish Rs 250 crore bungalow this Diwali? Here's what we know
Shabana Azmi congratulates Arbaaz Khan for daughter Sipaara with Sshura Khan, but gives out strong warning: 'She will make you..'
Afghanistan Cricket Board mourns loss of 3 players in Pakistani airstrikes, withdraws from Tri-Nation series
Narak Chaturdashi 2025: Date, time, rituals, significance of Chhoti Diwali
Viral video: Salman Khan slams Amaal Mallik, gives him last warning, Daboo Malik lashes out at son for his 'badtameezi': 'Mere maathe pe mat likh...'
DELHI
Several areas in Delhi recorded an AQI above 200, which means the air quality in these localities has turned 'Poor'.
The Air Quality Index (AQI) in the national capital remained largely in the 'poor' category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). Meanwhile, images taken from the India Gate revealed a water sprinkler installed on a truck in the vicinity. The celebration of Diwali is just a few days away from this decline in air quality.
According to CPCB data, Delhi's AQI was 284 on Friday at approximately 4 p.m. The CPCB reports that at 8 am, the AQI was 367. Anand Vihar had the highest AQI (370), followed by Wazirpur (328) and Jahangirpuri (324). Meanwhile, several areas in Delhi recorded an AQI above 200, which means the air quality in these localities has turned 'Poor'.
The AQI is classified into six categories: Good (0–50), Satisfactory (51–100), Moderately Polluted (101–200), Poor (201–300), Very Poor (301–400), and Severe (401–500).
On Saturday, Delhi's air quality remained in the 'poor' category for the fifth consecutive day as the city's pollution levels continued to rise.
Ghaziabad registered the nation's worst AQI of 306 on Friday, making it the most 'very poor' of the nearby NCR cities. The air quality was rated as 'poor' in Noida (278) and Gurugram (266), although it was still in the "moderate" level in Faridabad (105).