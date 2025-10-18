Delhi AQI: Air quality remains 'Poor' for fourth straight day ahead of Diwali, several areas breach 300-mark

Several areas in Delhi recorded an AQI above 200, which means the air quality in these localities has turned 'Poor'.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) in the national capital remained largely in the 'poor' category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). Meanwhile, images taken from the India Gate revealed a water sprinkler installed on a truck in the vicinity. The celebration of Diwali is just a few days away from this decline in air quality.

According to CPCB data, Delhi's AQI was 284 on Friday at approximately 4 p.m. The CPCB reports that at 8 am, the AQI was 367. Anand Vihar had the highest AQI (370), followed by Wazirpur (328) and Jahangirpuri (324). Meanwhile, several areas in Delhi recorded an AQI above 200, which means the air quality in these localities has turned 'Poor'.

The AQI is classified into six categories: Good (0–50), Satisfactory (51–100), Moderately Polluted (101–200), Poor (201–300), Very Poor (301–400), and Severe (401–500).

On Saturday, Delhi's air quality remained in the 'poor' category for the fifth consecutive day as the city's pollution levels continued to rise.

Ghaziabad registered the nation's worst AQI of 306 on Friday, making it the most 'very poor' of the nearby NCR cities. The air quality was rated as 'poor' in Noida (278) and Gurugram (266), although it was still in the "moderate" level in Faridabad (105).