Delhi: Amid rising COVID-19 cases, DDMA issues new guidelines for markets, shops

COVID-19 cases in Delhi are breaking records every day. In such a situation, Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain said that as many as 17,000 new cases will be reported in the capital on Friday. Whereas this figure was 15,000 till Thursday. In such a situation, taking vigilance, Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has issued a new guideline.

Notably, the weekend curfew is going to start in Delhi from Friday night. Meanwhile, the DDMA has issued a guideline for opening non-essential goods shops in malls, shopping complexes and markets. On the basis of this, shops of non-essential goods will be allowed to open. It has been informed in this guideline how the shops will open on an odd-even basis and what the arrangement will be for the weekly market.

According to the order, shops in markets/complexes and malls dealing with non-essential goods will now be allowed to open on an odd-even basis between 10 am and 8 pm. Along with this, only one authorized weekly market (with 50 per cent capacity) will be allowed to open in each zone every day.

Along with night curfew, there will be a complete curfew in Delhi on Saturday and Sunday. The extension of the Night Curfew, which comes into force from 10 pm every Friday night, will be till 5 am on Monday. There will be no discount of any kind during the day.

All government offices will be completely closed except essential services like hospitals etc. During this, government employees will work from home. All private offices in Delhi will run with only 50% working staff. Metro and buses will run at full capacity in Delhi. But during this, it is necessary to have a mask.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) Friday asked all district magistrates to number all shops under their jurisdictions by Saturday. The order comes in view of the violations of the odd-even formula for the opening of shops dealing in nonessential items.