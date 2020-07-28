Delhi allows street vendors, hawkers to resume work; weekly bazaars not permitted

The Delhi government on Monday decided to allow the functioning of street vendors and hawkers from 10 AM to 8 PM daily with suitable restrictions in the national capital.

However, the government has not allowed the opening of weekly bazaars.

"Street vendors and hawkers in the national capital are allowed to function from 10 AM to 8 PM daily, initially for a period of one week except in containment zones, However, weekly bazaars are not allowed till further orders," the order read.

The government also directed all District Magistrates to take stringent action against those who do not follow norms issued by the Union Health Ministry.

"All District Magistrates of Delhi, District Deputy Commissioners of Police and all authorities concerned shall ensure strict implementation of these orders and take appropriate action against offenders in case any offenses are committed such as not wearing a mask, not maintaining social distancing norms, spitting in public places as authorized vide notification issued by the Health and Family Welfare Department," the order said.

Delhi on Monday witnessed a spike of 613 new COVID-19 cases, the lowest in the last two months, taking the total count in the national capital to 1,31,219.

While addressing a press conference in the national capital on July 27, the Chief Minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal spoke on the COVID-19 situation in Delhi. He said, “As of now, there is an arrangement of 15,500 beds at hospitals in Delhi. Only 2,800 COVID-19 patients remain at these hospitals, 12,500 beds are vacant.” “In June, we were at 2nd position in the country as far as states with the highest cases were concerned. Today, we are at 10th number,” Kejriwal added.

The Chief Minister further said, “There is an improvement in the COVID-19 situation in Delhi. The Delhi model is being discussed in India and abroad. Today, the recovery rate in Delhi is 88%, only 9% of the people are ill now and 2-3% of the people have died. There is a decline in the number of deaths.”

According to a health bulletin of the Delhi government, there are 10,994 active cases in the city. With 26 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, the toll stands at 3,853.

(With agency inputs)