Delhi Airport witnessed highest social media traffic amid coronavirus lockdown

As India continues to be in a lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, all flights across the country, including domestic and international have been suspended, with the exception of essential cargo flights.

Due to the suspension, passengers who had already booked their tickets to flights scheduled for this period have taken to social media platforms for their inquiries as call centre operations too have been affected by the lockdown. The Delhi Airport, during this period, has received the highest traffic on its social media handles and its online traffic witnessed high growth in the wake of the situation, according to a statement.

According to the statement that cited Konnect Insights data, Delhi Airport recorded the highest engagement levels and use of proactive communication through its social media platforms on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram March 15 and March 30.

"While the whole country was in a state of lockdown, our social media 24X7 command center remained fully functional just like any other essential service at the airport. The cutting edge cloud-based technology deployed by us ensured that the team could operate remotely from their home and adhere to the 21 days lockdown," CEO of Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), Videh Kumar Jaipuriar said.

The official also said that the airport will continue to respond to people's queries. "We still continue to respond almost real-time to the passengers’ queries and engage with them proactively through advisories and updates. It has also helped us in gathering insight into the situation on the ground through online conversations. The team’s contribution is truly on the lines of #WorkFromHub culture promoted during the COVID-19 crises,” Jaipuriar said.

After Delhi, the GMR run Hyderabad airport is the only Indian airport to be in list of top five airports in terms of overall social media engagement. While the airport's overall social media engagement is the fourth highest, its engagement levels on Facebook grabbed the third spot. For Twitter, the Hyderabad airport retained the fourth position globally and second in India.

“Handling the passengers’ concerns through the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak and lockdown has been our top priority. In line with our motto ‘Passenger is Prime’, GMR Hyderabad International Airport has been focusing on handling queries and distress calls from passengers and their family and friends in real-time during these unprecedented times by leveraging our 24x7 social media platforms. These challenging times saw our Contact Centre face a steep rise in the volume of passenger queries of all kinds from flight information to safety measures in place at the airport. But the spike in volume did not deter us from responding to each query with a personal touch in the quickest possible time,” SGK Kishore, CEO, GMR Hyderabad International Airport Limited.