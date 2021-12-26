Delhi air quality slips to ‘severe’ category one day after Christmas, AQI stands at 430

The residents of Delhi have been facing trouble when it comes to air quality and visibility ever since November this year. Once again, the residents of the national capital got no respite from the pollution levels in the city on the morning of December 26.

The air quality in the national capital on Sunday morning slipped to the 'severe' category, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

The overall Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi stands at 430. The air quality index of Delhi has been dwindling in the very poor and severe category ever since the end of October and the first week of November.

However, Delhi's air quality slightly improved from the 'severe' to 'very poor category on Saturday morning with the city recording an overall AQI of 398.

As per the government agencies, and AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor, and 401 and 500 'severe'.

Earlier, the Delhi government had issued a list of guidelines to make sure that the pollution levels in the national capital are controlled and don’t get worse. Some of the guidelines included the promotion of public transport and a halt on construction projects in Delhi.

The schools and government offices in Delhi were also shut down due to the high pollution levels. The schools resumed briefly for a few days but were shut down once again after the Delhi government received flak from the Supreme Court.

The Delhi government has been asked by the Supreme Court to find a permanent solution to the air quality issue in the national capital, as the city faces high pollution levels and visible smog almost every winter season.

(With ANI inputs)