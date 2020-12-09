Delhi air quality remains ‘very poor’ with moderate fog predicted

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted ‘moderate fog’ for the national capital on Wednesday (December 9). The maximum temperature recorded on Tuesday (December 8) was 28.4 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 9.8 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, a thick layer of fog enveloped parts of Delhi on Wednesday morning including GT Karnal Road and the Ghazipur area. The overall air quality was recorded at 367 in Delhi at around 9am on Wednesday.

An AQI between 0-50 is marked good, 51-100 is satisfactory, 101-200 is moderate, 201- 300 is poor, 301-400 is very poor and 401-500 is considered severe. On Tuesday, the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) predicted ‘very poor’ air quality in parts of the national capital for two days.

‘Very Poor’ AQI indicates ambient concentration values of air pollutants are very high and their likely health impacts include respiratory illness on prolonged exposure while the ‘Severe’ category air affects healthy people and seriously impacts those with existing diseases.

According to SAFAR estimates updated at 6 am, most of the areas in the national capital including Delhi University, Pusa Road, Lodhi Road, Mathura Road, IIT-Delhi, Indira Gandhi International Airport (Terminal-3) recorded air quality in the 'very poor' category with an AQI of 372, 356, 345, 393, 334, 375 and 388 respectively.

“The overall air quality in Delhi was in the higher end of very poor category on Wednesday. Surface-level winds are calm. Boundary layer wind direction Northwesterly. A stubble fire count from SAFAR-multi-satellite products is around 211 and the PM2.5 % share is negligible. The dominating factors influencing Delhi Air quality are making a swift transformation from biomass to intense winter cooled stagnation conditions, lowering of BLH, fog formation, etc. Surface winds are likely to be picking up slightly and AQI is forecast to be in the Very Poor category for the next two days. AQI is likely to improve and stay in the middle-end of the very poor category on 11th December,” said SAFAR prediction.