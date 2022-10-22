Delhi air quality deteriorates ahead of Diwali; AQI stands at 262 as opposition blames stubble burning

Delhi air quality continues to remain ‘poor' (File photo)

As Diwali 2022 remains just around the corner, the air quality of Delhi has once again deteriorated and slipped into the ‘poor’ category with the Air Quality Index (AQI) standing at 262 on Saturday morning, according to agencies.

System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR)-India said that the air quality of Delhi is now in the ‘poor’ category, with further deterioration expected in the air quality of the national capital, as is the pattern during every festive season.

Diwali 2022 is set to take place on October 24, Monday, while the Aam Aadmi Party government in the capital has banned the burning of firecrackers during the festival to prevent any more air pollution, which can deeply impact the AQI of the city.

This comes as the AQI levels in Delhi, according to past trends, spike up every year during the Diwali festivities and last till January and February, due to stubble burning, burning of crackers, smog, and other polluting factors in the city.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe. On Friday, the air quality of Delhi had already slipped into the poor category.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government is all set to launch the "Red Light On Gaadi Off" in an effort to combat the issue of air pollution. Public officials and groups will encourage commuters to turn off their automobiles at traffic signals as part of a campaign that will begin the next week.

The adoption of the GRAP system and the use of a bio-decomposer to decompose stubble are collaborative initiatives under Delhi's Winter Plan for Air Pollution to control the city's pollution levels. Vehicle emissions are one of the main factors in Delhi's local pollution production, along with dust and biomass combustion, according to the environment minister.

(With inputs from agencies)

