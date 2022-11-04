Delhi Air Pollution: WFH for 50% government employees as air quality becomes severe | Photo: File (Image for representation)

The Delhi administration on Friday declared that 50% of government employees will be required to work from home as the capital's air quality continues to deteriorate. The mandatory work-from-home policy for 50% of Delhi government employees was announced by Gopal Rai, the capital's environment minister, on Friday in response to the Delhi's crumbling air quality.

He added that the revenue departments would meet with the markets to discuss how the marketplaces' timing may be arranged. Citizens are suffering from health issues like chest infections and suffocation due to toxic particles in the air. The Delhi government has established a six-member council to oversee the application of pollution controls. As part of the GRAP's last phase, the Delhi administration has chosen to apply the limits proposed by the Center's air quality commission.

Arvind Kejriwal, the chief minister of Delhi, had earlier said that primary schools will be closed starting on Saturday. CM ordered the schools to begin offering online courses to students while they wait for the sir quality to improve. "Primary classes to be shut from Saturday in Delhi; considering to implement the odd-even scheme," Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal stated.

He further added, "We are closing outdoor sports activities for class V-VIII students in schools."CM Kejriwal also mentioned that the administration is thinking of enforcing odd-even regulations for automobiles. The announcement was made by Bhagwant Mann, the chief ministers of Punjab and Delhi, at a joint press conference held. He requested the Center's assistance in addressing pollution, which he referred to as "the challenge of the entire North India."

READ | Delhi-NCR Air Pollution: Odd-even rule to be imposed amid rising concerns? Here’s what we know so far