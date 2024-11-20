A thick dense layer of smog engulfed Delhi on Wednesday, blurring silhouettes as the air quality reaches to 422.

A thick, dense layer of smog engulfed Delhi on Wednesday, blurring silhouettes as the air quality reached 422. The Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) for the National Capital Region (NCR) is classified under four different stages of adverse air quality in Delhi: Stage I -- 'poor' (AQI 201-300); Stage II -- 'very poor' (AQI 301-400); Stage III -- 'severe' (AQI 401-450); and Stage IV -- 'severe plus' (AQI >450). This year, Stage III has been invoked much later than in 2023, when it was activated on November 2nd. The action plan, effective across the entire NCR, will supplement ongoing Stage-I and Stage-II measures already in place.

Delhi's AQI has been declining for the last three days. Although the overall AQI has dropped to 422, it still remains in the dangerous category.

Alipur 463

Anand Vihar 454

Ashok Vihar 457

Bawana 457

Jahangirpuri 460

Mundka 463

Narela 453

Rohini 457

Sonia Vihar 450

Vivek Vihar 457

Wazirpur 460