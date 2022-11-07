Delhi primary schools to reopen from November 9, work from home ends as AQI improves (file photo)

Primary schools in Delhi will reopen on Wednesday, November 9 as air quality has slightly improved in Delhi NCR, Environment Minster Gopal Rai announced on Monday, adding that the ban on open activities for senior students is also being lifted.

He added that directions for work from home for government employees have been amended and offices functioning at full capacity from Monday. Besides, the ban on the entry of trucks into Delhi has also been lifted. However, the ban on BS III private petrol four-wheelers and BS IV diesel vehicles will continue, the minister said.

Rai further said that bans as per phase 4 of CAQM directions are being lifted whereas bans as per phase 3 will continue.

The Delhi government has also lifted the ban on construction work related to highway, road, flyover, overbridge, pipeline, power transmissions. However, the ban on private demolition and construction work will continue, the minister added.

Earlier on Sunday, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) removed stage 4 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) following improvement in the air quality index (AQI) in the national capital region. Schools in neighbouring Noida from class 1 to 8 will also reopen from November 9.

The Centre's air quality panel Sunday directed authorities to lift the ban on plying of non-BS VI diesel light motor vehicles in the region and the entry of trucks into the capital imposed under the final stage of GRAP.

The 24-hour average air quality index of Delhi improved from 447 on Friday to 381 on Saturday and further to 339 on Sunday, primarily due to favourable wind speed and a drop in the contribution of stubble burning.

