Delhi Air Pollution: Non-essential construction, demolition work banned in national capital as air quality worsens

The Centre's air quality body ordered the implementation of curbs under stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in Delhi-NCR on Friday due to an increase in air pollution, including a ban on unnecessary building and demolition activities.

On Friday, Delhi's 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) was 399. An AQI of 201 to 300 is regarded as "poor," 301 to 400 as "extremely poor," and 401 to 500 as "severe." Considering the calm breezes and stable weather conditions, the subcommittee on GRAP observed during a review meeting that the AQI is expected to move into the severe category.

It instructed officials in Delhi-NCR to immediately implement limits under stage III of the anti-pollution plan. According to the urgency of the issue, the capital and its surroundings implement GRAP, a set of anti-air pollution measures. It divides Delhi-National Capital Region's air quality into four stages: Poor (AQI 201-300), Very Poor (AQI 301-400), Severe (AQI 401-450), and Severe Plus (AQI >450) are the first three stages.

Restrictive steps under Stage III must be initiated at least three days before the AQI is predicted to reach the severe category. These include a restriction on non-necessary building and demolition, the closure of stone crushers, and the cessation of mining operations in the area.

Plumbing, woodworking, interior design, and electrical work are examples of non-polluting activities that are permitted. The next stage, known as the "Severe Plus" category or Stage IV, entails actions such as a ban on trucks entering Delhi, allowing 50% of employees in public, municipal, and private offices to work from home, closing educational institutions, and operating vehicles on an odd-even schedule, among other things.

(With inputs from PTI)