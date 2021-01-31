Delhi: Air pollution level continues in 'very poor' zone, AQI docks at 305

The residents are advised to stop work if they experience any difficulty in breathing, discomfort in the chest, fatigue, and other such symptoms.

Delhi continues to reel with the effects of air pollution as the Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at a 'very poor' 305 in the national capital on Sunday (January 31) morning, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

According to the pollution monitoring system of the Ministry of Earth Science, the concentrations of the particulate matter (PM) with a diameter of 10 microns were recorded at a 'moderate' 238 while that of 2.5 microns were found to be a 'very poor' 126 on Sunday morning.

The SAFAR issued a health advisory for the residents to take better care of themselves. It advised that people with health issues avoid all outdoor physical activity and instead move them indoors. The residents are advised to stop work if they experience any difficulty in breathing, discomfort in the chest, and fatigue. As for those who deal with asthma, it suggested that they keep their medicines near them.

The overall air quality is slated to remain in the 'very poor' category tomorrow (February 1) as well. The SAFAR forecast shows that the concentration of PM10 and PM2.5 particles will be recorded at 226 and 119 respectively on February 1.

The AQI showed a dismal status in different parts of the city today. As per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the AQI was found to be 'very poor' and was recorded at 389 in Chandni Chowk, 335 in ITO, 324 in Mathura Road, and 311 on the North Campus of the Delhi University.

At the same time, the AQI was recorded at 297 at Sirifot, 291 at Shadipur, 241 at Lodhi Road, and 238 at Aya Nagar, all falling under the 'poor' category.

The air quality remained 'poor' or 'very poor' in Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad, and Ghaziabad.

It is to be noted that AQI between zero and 50 is considered good and AQI between 51 and 100 is deemed satisfactory. It is moderate at 101-200, poor at 201-300, very poor at 301-400 and severe at 401-500.