Delhi Air Pollution: How do people breathe? Supreme Court asks AAP government

The Supreme Court on Friday pulled up the Delhi government over the increasing air pollution in the city. The court also noted that the Odd-Even scheme might not be the solution to curb air pollution.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 15, 2019, 05:18 PM IST

The Supreme Court on Friday pulled up the Delhi government over the increasing air pollution in the city. The court also noted that the Odd-Even scheme might not be the solution to curb air pollution.

The top court also asked the Centre to prepare a road map for the installation of air-purifying towers across the national capital to deal with the pollution crisis.

"Delhi is suffering badly. The Air Quality Index (AQI) is almost 600 even today. How do people breathe?" SC questioned the Delhi government.

 

 

The court also asked Arvind Kejriwal led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Government whether there has been any relief from air pollution from the Odd-Even scheme that commenced on November 4 this year.

In its reply, the Delhi government informed the court that pollution levels get reduced by 5%-15% due to the Odd-Even scheme. "The real culprit of Delhi pollution is stubble burning. Last year, no study was done on impact of Odd-Even," the government said.

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, who was appearing for the Delhi government, told the top court that the results would be better if there are no exemptions in the odd-even scheme. "If certain exemptions that are given under the Odd-Even scheme are removed, it will help. We are trying to work it out further. If two-wheelers won't be allowed, the city will come to a standstill", he said.

Meanwhile, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) told the Supreme Court that cars are contributing 3% to pollution levels and all the vehicles combined are contributing 28% to it.

While observing that Odd-Even may not be a permanent solution, especially when the CPCB says cars constitute 3% of pollution levels, the court said that garbage dumping, construction wastes & road dusts are also major contributors to the pollution levels.

"We can try to control pollution but nature is not in our control. This is what happens when nature is misused and that if no exemption is given under Odd-Even scheme it can work," the top court said.

It also asked the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) to randomly check three-wheelers running on polluting fuels and file a report on the same. The court also directed the Delhi Development Authority, Public Works Department, and other civic bodies to co-operate with the monitoring committee to ensure the implementation of court orders.

Friday is the final day of AAP government's anti-pollution measure if it is not extended. "A final decision about extending the odd-even rule could be taken on Friday, depending on the situation of air pollution and outcome of a hearing pertaining to the scheme in the Supreme Court," a Delhi government official had been quoted by reports earlier as saying.

On Wednesday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had said that the road-rationing system that is supposed to end on Friday, will be extended, if necessary.

On November 14-15, all public schools in Delhi and Noida were closed in view of the pollution levels. The Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority (EPCA) had also earlier ordered industries from using coal and other fuels. The hot mix plants were asked to remain closed till November 15.

