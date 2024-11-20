Delhi air pollution: The city's Air Quality Index reached the 'severe' category at 422 on Wednesday morning.

As the nation's capital continues to struggle with extreme air pollution, the Delhi government declared on Wednesday that 50% of its staff would work from home. This comes after Delhi-NCR's pollution levels above the "severe" threshold, with many regions having an Air Quality Index (AQI) exceeding 450.

"To reduce pollution, the Delhi government decided to implement work from home in government offices. 50% of employees will work from home. For its implementation, a meeting will be held with the officials at 1 pm today in the Secretariat," Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai tweeted in Hindi.

The air quality in the national capital deteriorated back into 'severe' category on Wednesday morning as a thin blanket of smog covered parts of the city, reducing visibility and the quality of air touching a low level of air quality index (AQI).

The air quality index had been reeling under the 'severe plus' category for the past two consecutive days. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the national capital recorded an Air Quality Index (AQI) at 424 as of 9 am today, placing it in the 'severe' category.

(With inputs from ANI)