Delhi pollution: Government bans plying of BS-III petrol, BS-IV diesel vehicles, check details

The Delhi government has banned plying of BS-3 petrol and BS-4 diesel four-wheelers in the national capital with immediate effect till December 11. The decision has been taken as per the directions by the Centre's air quality panel under stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).

"As per the directions as provided under Stage III of the revised GRAP and under section 115 of Motor Vehicle Act, 1988, it is hereby ordered that there shall be restrictions to ply BS-III, Petrol and BS- IV, Diesel LMVS (4 wheelers) in NCT of Delhi, with immediate effect, till dated 09/12/22 or till downward revision in GRAP stage, whichever is earlier," an official statement by the transport department read.

Vehicles deployed in emergency services, government and election work have been exempted from the ban. Violators will be prosecuted under section 194 of the Motor Vehicle Act, 1988 which provides a fine of Rs. 20,000.

The sub-committee for the implementation of GRAP held a meeting on Sunday to review the air quality scenario in the region as well as the forecasts for meteorological conditions and the air quality index of Delhi as air pollution turned severe.

Earlier on Sunday, the Centre's air quality panel directed authorities to ban non-essential construction work in the national capital region (NCR) under stage III GRAP.

The pollution level in Delhi entered the 'severe' category after November 4, when the AQI was 447. An AQI between 201 and 300 is considered 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

