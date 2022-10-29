Delhi pollution: Capital reports 'very poor' air quality as overall AQI reaches 309 (Photo: ANI)

The air quality in Delhi was recorded in 'very poor' category on Saturday morning with an overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of 309. The overall air quality of the national capital on Friday evening remained in the 'very poor' category, according to data from the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

Air quality dips in Delhi with overall AQI being 309 very poor this morning visuals from Mathura Road, Barakhamba Road Pragati Maidan



A cart puller, Sukhdev says Stepping out of home is a necessity.Breathing gets difficult sometimes,you can feel change in air even in eyes pic.twitter.com/CAixCoZbfM — ANI (@ANI) October 29, 2022

While some areas reported a 'severe' category of air quality, such as Anand Vihar where the AQI was recorded at 464 late Friday. The air quality in the national capital started deteriorating on October 24 with the AQI slipping to the ‘very poor’ category from ‘poor’.

The AQI between zero to 50 is considered “good”, 51 to 100 “satisfactory”, 101 to 200 “moderate”, 201 to 300 “poor”, 301 to 400 “very poor”, and 401 and 500 “severe”. Earlier on October 19, the subcommittee of the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) implemented Stage II of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) to curb pollution.

Stage II of GRAP includes banning the use of coal and firewood in hotels, restaurants, and open eateries, along with the use of diesel generators.