Delhi Air Pollution: Arvind Kejriwal directs primary schools to be closed from tomorrow

As air pollution continues to prevail in Delhi, CM Arvind Kejriwal has directed primary schools to be closed starting Saturday. 

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 04, 2022, 01:13 PM IST

The Air Quality Index (AQI) in the nation's capital has remained "severe" despite several initiatives to reduce air pollution. The Delhi government implemented Graded Response Action Plan Stage 4 to reduce pollution in Delhi and the NCR while keeping the citizens' health in mind. Arvind Kejriwal, the chief minister of Delhi, has declared on Friday that all elementary schools in the capital will be closed starting on Saturday until the air quality improves.

A few guidelines have also been released by the Air Quality Commission to manage the air quality. The declaration was made by the Delhi CM and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, during a joint press conference held here. Additionally, Kejriwal stated that all classes beyond class 5 will have outdoor activities suspended.

To help reduce pollution, which he described as "the challenge of the entire North India," he asked the Centre's involvement. "The Central government can no longer lag behind. The Centre will have to lead it. The air quality situation is worsening from Bhiwandi in Rajasthan to Bettiah and Motihari in Bihar. It is the problem of entire North India. For this, we have to sit together and talk to find out the solution," Kejriwal noted during press conference.

Due to the poor air quality, schools in Noida have also made the decision to begin offering classes online. All schools will operate in the online manner until November 8 under the District Collector's directives for classes 1 through 8. Until the next directive, outside activities are prohibited in all schools, and classes 9 through 12 should operate as much as possible online.

(With inputs from IANS)

