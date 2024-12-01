The Air Quality Index (AQI) of the national capital remained under the 'very poor' category on Sunday, i.e., December 1, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The Air Quality Index (AQI) of the national capital remained under the 'very poor' category on Sunday, i.e., December 1, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

As per the data provided by the CPCB, the AQI in Alipur stood at 313, Anand Vihar at 342, Ashok Vihar at 322, IGI Airport at 295, ITO at 321, Jahangirpuri at 338, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium at 283, Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium at 311, and RK Puram at 331, as of 8 a.m.

On Saturday, i.e., November 30, the overall AQI of Delhi stood at 346, as against 331 on Friday.

According to Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi, the air quality of the national capital is likely to remain under the 'very poor' category till Dec 2 and the subsequent six days.

Notably, an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'good', between 51 and 100 'satisfactory', between 101 and 200 'moderate', between 201 and 300 'poor', between 301 and 400 'very poor', and over 400 'severe'.