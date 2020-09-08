Delhi: 86-year-old woman raped by youth in Chhawla village area

In a shocking incident, an 86-year-old woman was raped by a 33-year-old man in the Chhawla village area of Delhi. The accused was in an inebriated state when he raped the elderly victim.

The police said that the incident took place when the elderly woman was talking from one village to another in the area. The accused offered her a lift after which he took her to a secluded area and raped her. The accused is a resident of Rewla Khanpur locality in the national capital.

When passers-by heard the elderly woman's screams, they came to her rescue and caught the accused red-handed. The police were then informed and he was handed over to the cops.

A case was registered against the accused under Sections 376 and 363 of the Indian Penal Code.