Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeDelhi

Delhi: 50-year-old cyclist killed as car hits him on Mahipalpur flyover

Delhi: The deceased has been identified as Shubendu Chatterjee, a resident of Gurgaon Sector-49.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: PTI |Updated: Nov 27, 2022, 09:08 PM IST

Delhi: 50-year-old cyclist killed as car hits him on Mahipalpur flyover
Delhi: 50-year-old cyclist dies as car hits him on Mahipalpur flyover (photo: ANI)

A 50-year-old man died on Sunday after a BMW car allegedly hit his sport bicycle on Mahipalpur flyover in southwest Delhi, police said. The driver of the luxury car has been arrested, Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest) Manoj C said.

During inquiry, it was known that a tyre of the BMW got burst following which the driver could not control the vehicle and hit the cyclist, the DCP said. Earlier, information was received regarding the accident in Vasant Kunj area.

Police reached the spot on Mahipalpur flyover towards Dhaula Kuan where the BMW car and the sport bicycle were found parked in accidental condition on one corner of the road, the senior officer said. The injured was rushed to a hospital by the BMW driver but doctors declared him brought dead, police said.

READ | Maharashtra: Part of foot over bridge at Balharshah railway station collapses, several injured

The deceased has been identified as Shubendu Chaterjee, a resident of Gurgaon Sector-49, they said. A case under sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code was registered and the offending vehicle has been seized, police said.

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
In Pics: Incessant rainfall brings Delhi to standstill with waterlogging at several places
Viral Photos of the Day: Ajay Devgn-Kajol give couple goals at Drishyam 2 premiere, Nora Fatehi looks hot in saree
Ducati Diavel V4 with new looks and engine revealed, to launch in India soon
OP Sharma passes away: Know everything about the popular magician
Toyota Innova Hycross makes India debut, bookings open ahead of launch
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 526 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for November 27
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.