Delhi: 3 schoolchildren fall into open drain while returning from school| Video

Three Delhi schoolchildren narrowly escaped after falling into an open flood drain in Jagatpur, with an auto driver and locals rushing to rescue them.

Three schoolchildren narrowly escaped a potentially fatal accident after falling into an open flood drain while returning home from school in Delhi's Jagatpur village on Thursday. CCTV footage showing the incident and their rescue has now surfaced online.

Children suddenly fall into open drain

The CCTV footage shows the children walking along the roadside when they suddenly slipped into the uncovered drain. The incident took place amid a traffic jam near the spot under the Wazirabad police station limits.

As the children struggled in the water, motorists and passersby noticed what had happened and rushed to help.

एक मिंटो रोड पर पीआर (PR) और राजनीति चमकाकर सुशासन का ढोंग मत रचिए! ज़रा जगतपुर में जाकर देखिए जहाँ पानी भरे खुले नाले में 3 मासूम बच्चे गिर गए। एक अंडरपास साफ़ कर देने से पूरे शहर का जलभराव खत्म नहीं हो जाता, पूरी दिल्ली आज भी राम भरोसे है! pic.twitter.com/5aVYVLVyDP — Sarvesh Vashistha (@sarx_vashistha) August 7, 2026

An auto-rickshaw driver reportedly entered the drain and began pulling the children out. Local residents soon joined the rescue effort, and all three children were brought to safety within minutes.

Open drain raises questions over civic safety

The incident has sparked fresh concerns about open drains and monsoon preparedness in Delhi. The viral footage has also led to questions over why such dangerous drains are being left uncovered in areas used regularly by pedestrians.

The presence of traffic and people at the spot helped ensure that the children were rescued quickly. However, the incident could have ended differently had no one noticed them falling into the drain.

The episode has renewed calls for authorities to cover or secure open drains and strengthen safety measures, particularly during the monsoon season.