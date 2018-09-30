Delhi: 22-year-old saved after cardiac arrest

When admitted, Jain was out of breathing. After the heart attack confirmation, he was given strong blood thinning agents, which helped him recuperate.

Rahul Jain, a 22-year-old patient was admitted to a Delhi based hospital with acute chest pain, muscle stiffness, and intense sweating. An Electrocardiograph (ECG) and a special blood test (tropin) confirmed heart-attack. He was treated and within hours has recovered from it, but the doctors say that heart ailments in youngsters are becoming common.

When admitted, Jain was out of breathing. After the heart attack confirmation, he was given strong blood thinning agents, which helped him recuperate. An angiogram was conducted, revealing a clot in one of the major arteries.“I have been smoking for several years. I had recently begun taking energy supplements (after a gap of four months) and was carrying heavy weights (in the gym). After going to the gym, I would often experience muscle pain – but I never thought it was indicative of a heart problem,” said Jain.

Doctors share that since blood thinners had been given to the patient, his blood flow became normal. As a result, an angioplasty was not required and his condition was managed medically.

“Smoking damages the lining of the blood vessels and causes an increase of fatty deposits in the arteries which eventually leads to blood clotting. Consuming health and energy supplements along with sudden physical exertion may also have an adverse effect on the heart. 45% of deaths are caused by heart diseases in our country,” said Dr Paramod Kumar, Director, and HOD, Department of Cardiology, Fortis Hospital, Shalimar Bagh.

The number of heart ailments in the young is on a significant rise in the country.