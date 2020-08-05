Delhi: 12-year-old girl raped; cops recover blood-soaked minor from Paschim Vihar

The national capital, Delhi, has once again reported a blood-curdling incident of rape of a minor girl. A 12-year-old girl from Delhi's Paschim Vihar area is now fighting for life at the hospital after the terrible fate befell her and all limits set in place by civilized society were crossed.

According to the police, the 12-year-old girl had first been admitted to the Sanjay Gandhi Hospital on Tuesday evening after she was recovered in a bloodied state. An official said that the girl had deep wounds all over her body and was bleeding profusely from the private parts. The entire body of the minor was soaking with blood all over.

Initial investigation suggests that the minor's head and back regions were hit numerous times with some sharp weapon. A team of doctors at the hospital referred the minor to Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) where her situation continues to remain grim.

The police further said that the minor was raped when she was alone at her home. The situation calls for attention to the vicious act and the horrific incident right in the heart of the national capital.

Currently, the police have launched an investigation into the case after registering an FIR against the unknown miscreants under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012, and on charges of attempt to murder. However, the case has not progressed much yet since the cops are having a hard time tracing the accused. Only after the doctors send their detailed report will it be confirmed if the hunt is on for one or more miscreants.