Delhi: 1 killed, 4 injured after cylinder blast in Okhla

A cylinder blast near a community hall in Delhi’s Okhla Phase-1 killed one person and injured four others on Wednesday morning.

A cylinder explosion in Delhi’s Okhla Phase-1 area on Wednesday morning left one person dead and four others injured, officials said.

The blast occurred near a community hall, following which emergency teams were rushed to the location. The injured were taken to a hospital by Centralised Accident and Trauma Services (CATS).

Four fire tenders rushed to spot

The Delhi Fire Service received information about the incident at around 11:55 am. According to DFS, "At 1155 hrs, a message regarding an oxygen cylinder blast was received. One person died at the spot, and four people sustained injuries."

Four fire tenders were deployed to the area to control the situation and carry out relief operations. The circumstances that led to the cylinder explosion are yet to be ascertained. Further details are awaited as authorities investigate the incident.

Two injured in Vivek Vihar cylinder blast

The Okhla incident comes days after another cylinder explosion was reported in Delhi’s Vivek Vihar on Sunday. A small Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinder exploded at Jhuggi No. 11, located behind the police station in Vivek Vihar under the CBD Shahdara jurisdiction.

The blast left two people with severe burn injuries. They were identified as 35-year-old Anil Das and his 30-year-old wife, Khushboo.