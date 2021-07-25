DDA Housing Scheme: Last date extended for interest-free payment of flats - Check details

Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has extended the last date of interest-free payment by the allottees of the flats in the DDA Housing Scheme 2021. The date has been extended to August 31 in view of the coronavirus pandemic. However, the relaxation is not available to the Dwarka Sector 16-B flats allottees.

"After having considered the situation due to the 2nd Wave of COVID-19, the competent authority has extended the last date for making payment/ cost of flats by allottees of Housing Scheme 2021 without levy of interest except for the allottees of Dwarka Sector 16-B up to 31.08.2021," said DDA in a circular.

The last date of interest-free payments was June 29, except for the allottees of Dwarka Sector 16-B, officials said.

On March 10, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) had allotted 1,353 flats through an online draw of lots under a housing scheme.

However, the last date extension is depending upon the payment of the due amount making by the allottees for the DDA Housing Scheme flats is made within the deadline, failing which, the relaxation would not apply.

"The extension of the last date is, however, subject to the condition that the payment of the demanded amount is made within this extended period, otherwise, the benefit of the extension will not be admissible to the allottees," the DDA said.

On January 2 2021 the DDA’s 2021 Housing Scheme was opened, a total of 1,354 flats were on offer, applications deadline was until February 16. The flats on offer were located in Dwarka, Jasola, Manglapuri, Vasant Kunj, and Rohini areas.

In three categories the flats were offered: high-income group (HIG), middle-income group (MIG) and low-income group (LIG). The costliest flat on offer was price Rs 2.14 crore in the HIG category and started from Rs 40.1 lakh.