DDA Housing Scheme 2021: Here's step-by-step guide to apply for flats under the scheme

Reported By: | Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 24, 2021, 08:46 AM IST

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has put up 18,335 flats of different categories for sale under its Special Housing Scheme 2021 launched on Thursday at various locations including Dwarka, Rohini, Jasola, Vasant Kunj, Pashchim Vihar and Narela.

This includes flats for sale in four categories namely Higher Income Group (HIG), Middle Income Group (MIG), Lower Income Group (LIG) and Janta flats. For purchase of these DDA flats, interested candidates can apply from December 23 with last date to submit application form being February 7, 2022.

The lucky draw is likely to be held in February-end. DDA has said that the flats offered are those which remained unsold in previous housing schemes of DDA. "The flats are being offered at the old rates/cost in relaxation of the costing policy of DDA which is updated every financial year based on the appreciation/depreciation of land cost/building as the case may be," DDA said.

Flats available under Special Housing Scheme 2021

202 high-income group 3BHK flats are available in Vasant Kunj, Jasola, Paschim Vihar and Dwarka.

Another three high-income group 2BHK flats are available in Vasant Kunj area of South Delhi.

As per the scheme, 976 mid-income group 2BHK flats are available in Dwarka, Narela and Rohini.

11,452 low-income group one BHK flats and 5,702 flats for economically weaker sections (EWS) are part of the scheme.

Eligibility criteria

The applicant must be over 18 years of age and a citizen of India.

They must not own any dwelling unit on leasehold or freehold basis in Delhi in their own name.

No property under spouse's name or in the name of any dependents which includes unmarried children.

One candidate can submit only one application under the DDA flats' scheme.

Husband and wife can both apply separately, but if both are selected only one can retain the flat.

How to apply for buying under the scheme

Visit the official website of DDA at eservices.dda.org.in/schemedashboard/p2

Click on the Registration icon

Register on the portal using your Name, Contact information, PAN and Aadhaar details.

Choose the scheme and unit type

Pay the registration fee using online payment modes such as Credit / Debit Card, Internet Banking etc.