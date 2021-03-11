DDA allots 1,353 flats under Housing Scheme 2021, here's when the next draw will happen

A total of 1,353 flats were allotted by the Delhi Development Authority's (DDA) on Wednesday under the DDA Housing Scheme 2021 which was launched in January this year. The flats include HIG, MIG and LIG accommodations.

However, if you weren't the lucky one to land a flat, you would get another chance this year itself as the next draw is likely to be launched by the end of the year itself, as per a Times of India report.

The allotment of flats was conducted based on a random number generation system, under the supervision of a panel consisting of retired judges and senior DDA officials.

Till February 16, the authority received over 33,000 applications for the Housing Scheme, of which 23,000 applicants had made payment of registration till the last date.

Out of 1,354 flats, a total of 757 flats were offered for the middle-income group (MIG), 254 for HIG (Higher Income Group) -- majority of which is located in Jasola and 276 EWS flats in Dwarka`s Manglapuri area are on offer.

Pocket 9B flats in the HIG category were priced from Rs 1.97 crore to Rs 2.14 crore, while 13 flats ranged between Rs 1.43 crore and Rs 1.72 crore were on sale in Vasant Kunj.

As many as 352 MIG (Middle Income Group) flats located in Dwarka Sector 19-B, 348 in Dwarka Sector 16, and four in Vasant Kunj are on sale under the scheme, while 276 EWS flats in Dwarka's Manglapuri area were on offer.

The DDA said that it has started the paperwork such as registration of flats, stamp duty payment and conveyance deed after getting certificates. The officials in DDA also claimed if the bidders expedite the process they will be able to move in to their flats by the end of March, except flats located in Dwarka.