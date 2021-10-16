Day after Dussehra, Delhi's air quality deteriorates to 'poor', AQI crosses 300

India's national capital Delhi, on Saturday, touched the 'poor' category mark with its Air Quality Index (AQI) crossing 300, data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) revealed. However, the city's air quality which usually starts deteriorating at this time of year may take a little longer before it starts dipping to the 'very poor' to 'severe' category, according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

"For October 17 and 18, we have a prediction of rain," VK Soni, Head of Environment and Research Centre at the IMD, told IANS.

"This year the monsoon was late by 10 days and we had very good rain in the month of September. So, we had better air quality. Till October 4, we had 33 Air Quality Index after that it started deteriorating. Till yesterday (Friday), it was in the 'moderate' category and now it is in the 'poor' category but the winds will change and we are expecting that the air quality will improve from tonight onward," he said.

With the onset of winter and the withdrawal of monsoon in the northwest region of the country, the wind changes direction from easterly to north-westerly. Along with that, as the temperature dips the pollutants are unable to disperse in the upper layer of the atmosphere as freely and widely as it does during the summer season, leading to a high concentration of pollutants in the air.

In addition to the above, Delhi-NCR's own dust and vehicular pollution; stubble burning in the neighbouring states of Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Haryana; storms carrying dust arrives from Rajasthan and countries such as Pakistan and Afghanistan lead to the high level of toxic pollution in the capital city.

Doctors have said that worsening air quality and rising levels of pollutants in the air lead to an increase in the number and severity of respiratory illnesses and disorders.

The most vulnerable of all are the elderly and young population.

Research conducted by The Energy and Research Institute (TERI) on over 400 children had found that 75.4 percent of them complained of breathlessness, 24.2 percent of itchy eyes, 75.4 percent regular sneezing or runny nose, and 20.9 percent of having coughs in the morning.