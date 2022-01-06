Daily COVID-19 cases in Delhi jump 32 times to 10,665 in 10 days, eight deaths in 24 hours

Delhi on Wednesday registered 10,665 cases at a positivity rate of 11.88%, up from 5,481 cases at a positivity rate of 8.37% a day before, as the national capital grapples with surge in infections. The active caseload in Delhi now stands at 23,307 with active cases up by over 18 times in the past 10 days.

The national capital recorded more deaths in a single day than it did in the months of September, October and November. Eight people have died in the past 24 hours. Of the eight people who died in the past 24 hours, three had received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, but had significant comorbid conditions.

According to Health Ministry data, 28 people with COVID-19 infection died in August, five in September, four in October, seven in November, and nine in December. In the first four days of January alone, 13 deaths have been recorded.

The daily cases have jumped by more than 32 times since December 27, official data shows. The daily COVID-19 cases reported on Wednesday is the highest single-day spike since May 12. The city's positivity rate has also jumped to 11.88%, Delhi State Health Bulletin says.

Delhi reported just 331 COVID-19 cases on December 27. It jumped to 1,313 on December 30 and 3,194 on January 2. On December 5, this went up to 10,665. In the first five days of 2022, Delhi recorded more cases of COVID-19 than between June and December.

Between June 1 and December 31, Delhi had registered 21,971 cases of COVID-19. The national capital recorded 26,155 cases in the first five days of the new year. This is 20% more than what was reported in the last seven months of 2021.

The huge surge in COVID-19 cases has prompted the Delhi government to direct nine of its hospitals to add over 1,000 beds for treatment of such patients.