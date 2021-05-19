Cyclone Tauktae: Light showers bring down temperature in Delhi-NCR, more rains likely

After days of scorching heat, Delhi and its adjoining areas received light spells of rain on Wednesday morning as the intensity of cyclone Tauktae continues to weaken. Cyclone Tauktae made landfall in Gujarat on Tuesday and subsequently weakened.

As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD) weather forecast, the national capital is likely to witness a generally cloudy sky with heavy rain today. In the last 24 hours, 1.8 mm rainfall was recorded in parts of the city, IMD said.

Due to the rain, the minimum temperature settled at 21.4 degrees Celsius, five notches below the season's average, the IMD said. According to MeT officials, the maximum temperature in the city will settle around 28 degrees Celsius on Wednesday. Relative humidity was recorded at 90%.

Delhi: The national capital receives light spells of rain, visuals from Minto Road and Connaught Place. As per IMD's weather forecast, Delhi to experience 'generally cloudy sky with heavy rain today'. pic.twitter.com/wlMJR7k1Jc — ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2021

The IMD had said on Tuesday that as Cyclone Tauktae weakens further, its remnants will bring moderate rains to several parts of north India including the Delhi-NCR region.

An orange colour-coded warning has been issued for Wednesday for the NCR region with a forecast of rains and squally winds of 50-60 km per hour. The IMD has predicted thunderstorms with rain for Thursday.

The weather change comes in the aftermath of Cyclone Tauktae that ravaged the western coast, leaving 13 dead in Gujarat, 6 in Maharashtra and Karnataka each, and two each in Goa and Kerala.

Meanwhile, in another relief, the air quality in the national capital was recorded 'satisfactory'. The air quality index (AQI) was 84 at 8.05 am, real-time data of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) showed.