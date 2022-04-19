Crucial DDMA meeting on April 20 on rising Covid cases, here's what to expect

File Photo

On Wednesday (tomorrow), the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) is going to hold an important meeting as Covid-19 cases continue to rise in the capital. In the meeting, DDMA is likely to decide if the use of face masks should be made mandatory and how feasible is the hybrid model of offline and online teaching for school children.

The meeting will be chaired by Lt Governor Anil Baijal who will review the Covid-19 situation in Delhi. Notably, DDMA had recently withdrawn a fine of Rs 500 for masks which has made the use of them "considerably" low.

"In view of the UP government today making it compulsory for residents of six National Capital Region (NCR) cities of the state, the mandatory mask use in Delhi is most likely to be discussed with reimposing fines for its strict implementation during the meeting," a senior officer was quoted as saying.

It is important to know that the Uttar Pradesh government on Monday made it compulsory for people to wear a face mask in public places in the capital Lucknow and six NCR districts including Noida and Ghaziabad.

The DDMA meeting could also discuss giving the option of offline and online modes of teaching at schools, given reports of children being affected by the infection, sources said. Delhi had, on Sunday, recorded 517 COVID-19 cases, 56 more than the previous day, with a positivity rate of 4.21 percent.