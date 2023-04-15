Search icon
Covid surge: Delhi reports 1,396 fresh cases in 24 hours, positivity rate reaches 31.9%

Covid surge: Fresh cases in Delhi emerged out of 4,376 tests conducted the previous day.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 15, 2023, 08:36 PM IST

Delhi has reported 1,396 COVID-19 fresh cases in the last 24 hours with a positivity rate of 31.9 per cent. This is the highest positivity rate in 15 months, according to data shared by the city government's health department. The national capital had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14 last year.

With the new cases, Delhi's COVID-19 tally climbed to 20,21,593. Five fresh fatalities pushed the death toll to 26,560, the health department bulletin stated. Of the latest fatalities, COVID-19 was the primary cause of death in one of the cases, while it was incidental in the other four, it stated.

According to the bulletin, fresh cases emerged out of 4,376 tests conducted the previous day. The department did not issue a bulletin on Friday. Delhi reported 1,527 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 27.77 per cent on Thursday, and two deaths.

The national capital's daily tally of COVID-19 cases crossed 1,000 for the first time in more than seven months on Wednesday, while the positivity rate stood at 23.8 per cent.

READ | If I am corrupt, no one in the world is honest: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal confirms he’ll appear before CBI

 

